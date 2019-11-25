As cases of the flu begin to climb, medical specialists are advising that flu shots are more important than ever.
Pharmacist Jay Watts, owner of Family Pharmacy, is already seeing the virus increasing in the Aiken area.
"We actually are, this week, seeing a spike in prescriptions for Tamiflu, which is a medicine to treat the flu when you get it," Watts said.
Watts provides drive-thru flu shots at his pharmacy so mobility-challenged patients don't have to exit their vehicles. He said the vaccine takes about two weeks to build an immunity to the virus, and everyone should get the shot.
"If you're a human over six months old, do it," Watts said.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is renewing its push for the public to receive the shot, especially to prevent the unnecessary use of antibiotics, which the department claims is a major health concern.
According to a recent DHEC press release, medical providers can sometimes make the mistake of over-prescribing antibiotics, especially in relation to the flu, which antibiotics cannot treat.
"The flu is a virus," Watts said. "Antibiotics kill bacteria, so antibiotics are great for bacterial disease but no use for the flu."
Watts said antibiotics should only be given "occasionally" for flu-related illness. People who may need antibiotics would be those especially susceptible to secondary infections from the flu, such as patients with severe lung disease or someone with a significantly compromised immune system.
DHEC's concern over the overuse of antibiotics in flu season stems from the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which infect 2 million people annually in the United States. Around 23,000 die from antibiotic-resistant bacteria each year, according to DHEC.
Dr. B Linda Bell, M.D., State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control, recently highlighted the department's concerns over antibiotics being over-prescribed over common flu symptoms such as runny nose or itchy throat.
“Although antibiotics save lives, they are not always the answer,” Bell said in a press release. “Taking antibiotics for any reason can lead to increased bacterial resistance in the future, so it is very important to take the right drug at the right dose for the right amount of time.”
DHEC is strongly encouraging the public to receive the flu vaccine to prevent the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria from flu-related illnesses.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 50% of antibiotics are given for an incorrect dosage or duration. Sometimes the antibiotics are prescribed due to pressure from patients who expect the medicine can help with cold, flu or certain infections that antibiotics are not helpful for, according to DHEC.
With the holidays right around the corner, Watts said getting a flu shot now is important, as many people become so busy in the upcoming weeks that they don't have time to get the shot or forget.
There is a unique vaccine for patients 65 and older that is more powerful than the average flu shot, Fluzone HD. Watts said this shot for the elderly might make your arm a bit sore – but it won't hurt nearly as much as getting the flu.