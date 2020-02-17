Every November, Floyd and Green Jewelers holds the Night of Giving Back, during which shoppers donate 10% of their purchase to the charity or nonprofit organization of their choice. Co-owner Steve Floyd said this year was the biggest ever, bringing in approximately $22,000.
On Jan. 30, Floyd and co-owner Tom Williams presented the donation checks to: ACTS, Aiken County Clemson Club, Aiken County Veterans Council, Aiken Symphony Orchestra, Brenda's Angels, Cedar Creek Church, Children's Place Inc., Community Medical Clinic of Aiken, Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons, FOTAS, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs, Helping Hands of Aiken County, M'Aiken A Difference Lewy Body Dementia Association Support Group, Molly's Militia, South Aiken Presbyterian Kindergarten, SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, St. Mary Help of Christians School, St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, The Salvation Army, Tri-Development Center of Aiken, United Way of Aiken County and Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warrior Golf Classic.
Beth Bryant-Barranco, the president of Brenda’s Angels, said she was thrilled to receive her check. “This means the world to us,” she said, “because it means our community knows about Brenda’s Angels and appreciates what we are trying to do, which is to educate people about and support people with pancreatic cancer.”
Carmen Landy, the CEO of Helping Hands, said the Night of Giving Back always lets them start the year off with a great donation. “One great thing about this event is that they let us know who donated to us. That way, we get to thank those people personally for their generosity.”
Floyd said the store always puts charitable giving in its budget.
“When we started this business in 1992, we felt like the business should always give back,” he said. “The community has been good to us. You don’t have a store this size in a community the size of Aiken without a lot of support. We appreciate that support, so we are honored to give back to those who give to us.”
Williams agreed, adding: “This night is just one of the many ways we are able to give back to not only nonprofits in our community but those that are statewide and some national. We are blessed enough to have a thriving business that is able to continuously give back to very deserving organizations.”
Floyd and Green Jewelers, 515 Silver Bluff Road, opened in 1992. For more information, visit floydandgreen.com or find Floyd and Green on Facebook.