A Florida woman pleaded not guilty Monday to killing her infant son and sought relief of her current attorney.
Vernita Lashon Jones of Clewiston, Florida, currently charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of her infant son in 2018, asked Judge William P. Keesley for a relief of councel Monday morning at the Edgefield County Courthouse.
"I feel he's not representing me properly, and I would like to have a new council," Jones said.
Jones alleged her current attorney, Bennet Casto with the Public Defender's Office, said she would receive a plea deal of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter if she pled guilty Monday morning.
Both Casto and the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office denied a plea deal was ever discussed. Jones was expected to plead guilty to the original charge Monday morning, according to Casto and the prosecution.
Jones' charge stems from the death of her infant son, whose body was discovered at a Greenville County landfill.
The weekend before Nov. 29, 2018, the Johnston Police Department in Edgefield County contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to assist in an investigation involving Jones, 25-years-old at the time, reportedly disposing of her baby's body in a garbage dumpster in Johnston.
Investigators brought Jones into custody for questioning, where she admitted to "suffocating" 6-month-old Anthony Frost on Nov. 24, 2018, in Johnston, and then disposing of his body in the trash, according to an arrest warrant.
Jones gave investigators information which led them to determine the victim's body would likely end up at the Twin Chimney Landfill on Augusta Road in Honea Path in Greenville County.
Investigators located and recovered the infant's body the afternoon of Nov. 29, 2018.
Jones was taken into custody at the Edgefield County detention center.
Her charge of homicide by child abuse carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.
Judge Keesley said the fact that Jones is dissatisfied with her attorney's services relating to a plea agreement was not sufficient to warrant a relief of her attorney and denied her request for relief of council.
Jones expressed wanting to hiring a new attorney prior to court being adjourned.