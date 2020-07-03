A Florida man has been identified as the driver killed in Thursday's fatal head-on collision on Columbia Highway North.
James Fincham, 61, of Homestead, Fla., was traveling south in a 2009 Honda when it crossed the centerline and struck the northbound Chrysler head-on, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
Fincham was unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene, Ables reported.
A toxicology analysis is still pending in this case.
Four passengers in the Chrysler, including two children, were transported to an area hospital in critical condition, Ables said.
The collision occurred at 2:56 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Highway North and May Royal Drive, half a mile North of Aiken.