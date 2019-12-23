Road flooding in the low area near Wilds Avenue led to extended traffic congestion along Dougherty Road on Monday, in addition to the holiday traffic congestion on Aiken's Southside.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation closed Wilds Avenue early Monday morning and will keep it closed until it can determine the best way to alleviate the issue, said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
There are several SCDOT employees on site, he said.
There is no expected time for the avenue to reopen, and the SCDOT did not respond to a request for comment.
SCDOT was also dealing with a dam burst on Richardson's Lake Road at the same time. The road has since been reopened.
Monday's traffic congestion had little to do with the Dougherty-Whiskey intersection improvement project the city is working on or with the Taco Bell restaurant construction, Bedenbaugh said.
Residents are reminded to be patient with additional traffic on the roadways around the holidays.
The National Weather Service previously issued a flash flood watch for Aiken and several other neighboring South Carolina and Georgia counties. The warning is expected to stay in place until Tuesday morning.