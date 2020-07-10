Five years ago today, the Confederate battle flag was excised from South Carolina's capitol grounds.

The lowering and ultimate removal of the disputed flag from a pole north of the Statehouse and south of a shopping-and-dining district in Columbia followed heated, emotional debates jolted by the killing of nine Black people – including a state senator – by a white supremacist at a storied Charleston church, Emanuel AME.

The shooter, Dylann Roof, brandished the Confederate flag in photos; he had authored a racist manifesto, as well, and sought racial conflagration.

The July 2015 removal ceremony, blanketed in sweltering summer heat, was and has since been watched by countless people. An international crowd tuned in with the help of news crews and other media that flooded the historic grounds along Gervais Street that day.

Taking the flag down – first off the Statehouse dome in 2000, where it had flown in some form for decades, and then off the pole near a soldiers' monument – was a significant episode in the Palmetto State's story, and a long time coming at that, said Alexia Helsley, a history expert at USC Aiken.

For state Rep. Bill Clyburn, an African American man, it was a corrective, healing moment. President Barack Obama in 2015 described it similarly on Twitter: "South Carolina taking down the confederate flag – a signal of good will and healing, and a meaningful step towards a better future."

"It was the right time to do the right thing," Clyburn, an Aiken Democrat, said this week, "and the governor felt pretty strongly about that."

Then-Gov. Nikki Haley had called for the flag to be removed. The Republican recognized that for some, the Confederate flag represented history and heritage, but for others it represented brutality and oppression.

"As a state we can survive, as we have done, while still being home to both of those viewpoints," Haley said in a speech years ago. "We do not need to declare a winner and loser."

Clyburn, no stranger to the civil rights movement, believes the Confederate flag is widely seen as a symbol of hate, a reminder of supremacy, trouble, danger, fear and long-standing inequity. People his age, the septuagenarian Clyburn explained, "feel very strongly about it."

The fifth anniversary of the banner's removal from the capitol approaches and arrives as demands for racial justice and equality, among other wants, swell in the wake of the killings of George Floyd in May, Breonna Taylor in March and Ahmaud Arbery in February.

All three were Black. Floyd and Taylor were killed by police; the former choked, the latter shot.

Contemporary calls for widespread social reform – marked by a surging tide of protests, demonstrations and sometimes-violent or -destructive outbursts – have also targeted representations of the Confederacy, its icons and related nostalgia. Flags, too.

Confederate and Civil War-era monuments, memorials and markers dot Aiken County: There is Jefferson Davis Highway, named after the first and only president of the Confederate States of America; the Meriwether Monument, which honors the sole white man killed in the Hamburg Massacre and fails to mention the seven Black men killed; and the Aiken County Confederate Monument, a 1900s obelisk that looms downtown, blocks away from a Battle of Aiken marker. Confederate flags that once flapped over Jefferson Davis Highway recently ceased flying.

Such vestiges of the Confederacy have been formally removed, shelved or toppled in towns and cities across the U.S. at a hastening clip. Local, state and federal governments have had to increasingly confront and wrestle with a sentiment South Carolina is all too familiar with: History or hate?

State Rep. Bill Taylor was one of more than a dozen lawmakers who in 2015 voted against removing the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse grounds. At the time, Taylor was inundated with calls and texts and emails – including from those, he said, who desired to "honor their ancestors."

Five years later, in 2020, the brewing threat of torn-down monuments and the erasure of history, Taylor said, "is absolutely ludicrous. We've got to learn from history, the good and the bad."

While "there are, honestly, good people that want to have discussions about justice inequities and better processes and procedures, and we need to have that discussion and be very specific, and put fixes in place," the Aiken Republican said, there is also a fear that genuine, heartfelt attempts are "being hijacked by a whole different cult of people, who are anti-American" revolutionaries.

Earlier this month, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division announced the arrest of two people after thermite – what SLED called a highly flammable "incendiary device" – was found at the foot of a Benjamin Tillman monument.

"Where is this all going to end?" Taylor's Republican colleague from North Augusta, Rep. Bill Hixon, rhetorically asked. Removing the flag from the Statehouse grounds, Hixon said, hasn't seemingly fostered major change.

Since the Charleston church massacre, 115 total Confederate symbols have been removed from public spaces, according to an updated Southern Poverty Law Center analysis. Nearly 1,800 Confederate symbols remain on public land.

South Carolina's decades-old Heritage Act shields war-tied monuments and dedicated roads, parks and other places by requiring a two-thirds vote by the Legislature to effect change. More than 11,800 people have signed a petition demanding the repeal of the act.