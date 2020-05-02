Three people have been arrested and five stolen vehicles have been recovered recently in Aiken County after numerous reports of thefts, vehicle break-ins, stolen vehicles and illegal drugs here and in neighboring counties.
According to a press release issued Saturday by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have been reassigned for several weeks to assist in patrolling areas where the crimes were occurring.
Those arrested were Cheyenne Turner, 27, of Aiken; Anthony Allen Cordell, 32, of Windsor, and Justin Tyler Quarles, 19, of Aiken.
Each was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. In addition, Quarles was charged with removing or falsifying a vehicle identification number.
The stolen vehicles recovered were a Lincoln Mark LT pickup truck, three Ford Ranger pickups and a moped.
They were found in the Windsor area and in an area between Aiken and Monetta.
According to the release, several other suspects have been identified and the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of obtaining warrants.
Investigations are ongoing.