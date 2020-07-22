The Gregg-Graniteville Foundation recently awarded William Gregg Scholarships to five 2020 high school graduates: Parker Welsh, Maggie Wilson, Hannah Littleton, Harper Puckett and Evan Bishop.
Each received a four-year grant of $28,000.
Welsh, a Midland Valley High School graduate, was the valedictorian for his class. He will attend Clemson University, where he will pursue a degree in engineering.
Wilson, a Midland Valley honor graduate, will attend Anderson University, where she will major in secondary English education.
Littleton, an honor graduate of North Augusta High School, will attend USC Aiken, where she will study exercise science.
Puckett, an honor graduate of Midland Valley, will attend Clemson and study law, liberty and justice.
Bishop, an honor student at North Augusta prior to his graduation, will attend Clemson, where he will pursue a degree in engineering.
Gregg Scholarship recipients are chosen based on the recommendations of a scholarship selection committee from USC Aiken that considered the academic performance, aptitude, achievements and financial need of applicants.
Scholarship recipients most be residents of Graniteville, Vaucluse or Warrenville or live in other locations that are within the service area of the Gregg Park Civic Center.
The former Graniteville Company founded the Gregg-Graniteville Foundation, which was incorporated in 1950, to provide support for communities in the Graniteville, Vaucluse and Warrenville areas, where the company’s textile plants were located.