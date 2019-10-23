Five men were charged Tuesday after police executed a narcotics search warrant in North Augusta.
North Augusta Public Safety along with the agency's SWAT team executed a raid on the 600 block Burnside Avenue following an ongoing investigation, according to an NADPS news release.
A quantity of methamphetamine was seized as a result of the search warrant, according to the release.
Jerry Bennett, Raymond Evangelista, Donny Grammer, James Grigg and Keith Shackleford are facing charges in connection with the investigation, according to the release.
Evangelista, 43, of North Augusta was charged with a hold from Texas and was not issued a bond.
Bennett, 22, was charged with possession of meth and was issued a $5,000 bond.
Grigg, 24, of Harlem, Georgia, was charged with possession of meth and was issued a $5,000 bond.
Shackleford, 41, of Warrenville was charged with possession of meth and issued a $7,500 bond.
Grammer, 24, was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and issued a $10,000 bond.
All five suspects were taken to the Aiken County detention center.
Bennett was release after posting bond, according to the detention center. The remaining four suspects were being held at the detention center as of Wednesday evening.