Aiken County students can receive free school supplies and more at the ninth annual "Fit 4 School" event at the Aiken County Family Y on Aug. 3.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. students can stop by for:
- Free school supplies.
- Free health, vision and hearing screenings from Hearing Associates of South Carolina, Aiken Ophthalmology, Rural Health Services and Aiken Professional Association.
- Free haircuts from Aiken School of Cosmetology & Barbering.
- Inflatables.
- Superheroes in costume.
- DJ music.
- Free food.
- Vendors, including Chick-fil-A, Kona Ice, Sprint, Frank the Magician, Sprint Food Stores and more.
The event is sponsored by Chandler Law Firm and is free to all visitors.
“Being able to give back to the community we serve is extremely important to me,” Aiken attorney Everett Chandler said. “We are very blessed to be able to help children get prepared for the upcoming school year.”
The Aiken County Family Y's address is 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville.
For more information, call 803-357-1073, email jasmine@alisonsouthmarketing.com or go to Fit4SchoolSC.com.