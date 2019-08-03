At 9 a.m. Saturday morning, thousands of people were waiting to get inside the Aiken Family Y in Graniteville for one of the largest back-to-school events in the city.
Fit 4 School happens every year, and every year it grows, according to its organizer, Everett Chandler of Chandler Law Firm.
"We've been averaging around 2,500 (people) for the last couple years," Chandler said. "That's even when the sun's out and they're baking outside."
Lines went out the door, across sidewalks and wrapped around the building, but the event is organized to get parents and their school children into the building as quickly as possible. Still, when Chandler first created Fit 4 School, he had "no idea" it would grow the way it has over the years.
"We wanted to have a back to school event that wasn't like your normal back to school," Chandler said. "It was almost like a send off to young people, letting them know the community supports them going back to school."
Dozens of vendors from community agencies and businesses participate in Fit 4 School. They offer free school supplies, health screenings, haircuts and even manicures for students. They also provide entertainment and education about community resources for families.
"Look, there is a need in our community," Chandler said. "I just want to thank the community for supporting us, for parents bringing their young people here."
Fit 4 School even makes an effort to make time spent in line fly by for children. Volunteers dressed as superheroes, super villains and princesses take pictures, greet guests and dance with children. Snacks, drinks and balloon animals are passed out, and there are photo booths and demonstrations.
"We were here at 8 o'clock," said Mary McCarthy, who brought her family to pick out some school supplies. McCarthy said it was a "great" event, and they attend every year.
Darin Simmons brought his son, Joshua, and was looking to get his hair cut.
"It's such a great event for the kids too, you know," Simmons said. "Like, they do all this stuff to make it fun for the kids – like the superheroes. He loves Spiderman."
Fit 4 School will return again next year.
"If anyone wants to contribute, we're going to do it next year, and we'd love to have you," Chandler said.