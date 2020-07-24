The upcoming school year is going to look different from previous years but the need for supplies hasn’t changed, so the Fit 4 School supply drive will take place Saturday, Aug. 8.
It will mark the 10th annual Fit 4 School event and is set take place at the Aiken County YMCA, 621 Trolley Line Road in Graniteville, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is hosted by Chandler Law Firm.
Aiken County students will have access to free school supplies, health screenings and haircuts provided by Aiken School and Cosmetology and Barbering.
“Many of these children need these supplies and services, and we are happy to be able to provide them,” Aiken attorney Everett Chandler said in a news release. “We would like to thank all the sponsors for their support in helping our local students.”
School supplies will be handed out in a drive-thru to maintain social distancing.
Superheroes and fairy tale characters will be on hand, according to the release, and Hungry No More will provide goodie bags filled with snacks.
Free haircuts and health screenings will be provided inside the YMCA, and for the safety of those who participate, Aiken Physicians Alliance will take temperatures, hand out masks and administer a COVID questionnaire.
To donate school supplies or resources, email Lexi Floyd at fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com. For more information, visit Fit4SchoolSC.com.