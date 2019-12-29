BELVEDERE — The response was enthusiastic when Keep Aiken County Beautiful launched its Secure Your Load Tarp Giveaway Campaign on Saturday.
The organization had 210 free blue tarps to hand out, and it took only about 45 minutes to distribute more than half of them at the Belvedere Convenience Center.
The recycling facility on Edgefield Road was a busy place, with many people dropping off Christmas trees and other items they wanted to discard.
Among them was Robert Barnett.
“Heck yeah,” he said when asked if the tarp giveaway was a good idea. “There are so many times I have had to stop on my motorcycle to move stuff out of my way because people were dropping their debris on the street.”
According to South Carolina’s litter laws, “no person shall operate on any highway any vehicle with any load unless such load and covering thereon is securely fastened so as to prevent such covering or load from becoming loose, detached or in any manner a hazard to other users of the highway.”
Danny Cobb, who is a site attendant at the Belvedere Convenience Center, said “probably 95%” of the loads brought to the recycling facility in pickup trucks or on trailers don’t have tarps covering them.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful Program Coordinator Kandace Cave believes that many local residents don’t realize that there is a right way and a wrong way to haul waste materials.
“I think a lot of the littering issues we have are because people aren’t aware of what’s illegal,” she said. “They think what they’re doing is OK, but actually, it can be dangerous.”
Helping Cave with Keep Aiken County Beautiful’s inaugural tarp giveaway were five members of the organization’s board of directors, including Chairman Bob Byrne.
In addition to tarps provided by the litter prevention nonprofit PalmettoPride, they distributed tie-downs, hand sanitizer and leaflets with information about South Carolina’s litter violations and penalties.
“According to PalmettoPride, most of the roadside litter in South Carolina comes from unsecured loads,” Cave said. “If people use these tarps properly, they are a good way to reduce litter. We’re here to answer questions people might have and give them suggestions on how they can keep litter from escaping their loads.”
Aiken County Councilman Sandy Haskell, who represents District 5, stopped by the Belvedere Convenience Center and offered Cave and her colleagues encouragement.
“He told us that he appreciated what we were doing, and I think that was pretty cool,” Cave said.
In May, Keep Aiken County Beautiful conducted a Community Appearance Index study. It found that the area where the Belvedere Convenience Center is located is “one of the most heavily littered” places in Aiken County, Cave said.
Keep Aiken County’s plans for 2020 include conducting tarp giveaways quarterly at other convenience centers in the county.
“We already have four other sites we want to target based on the index,” Cave said. “After we have distributed tarps and litter laws information, law enforcement has agreed to step up the enforcement in those areas for unsecured loads.”
Keep Aiken County Beautiful is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful.
For more information, visit the Keep Aiken County Beautiful page on Facebook.