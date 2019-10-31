Children's Place Inc. got a big surprise in church last Sunday.
First Presbyterian Church of Aiken held a Jubilee Celebration to mark 50 years in its Barnwell Avenue sanctuary in downtown Aiken. In honor of the event, the congregation decided to help pay off debt for Children's Place, a local nonprofit that provides services to children and families suffering from trauma.
Children's Place Executive Director Peggy Ford knew she was getting a check from the church during the celebration, but when she saw the amount written on it, she burst into tears.
The original fundraising goal was $67,000, according to Church Administrator Cheryl Kelley. By the time the check was presented, they had gathered over $108,000 – with more to come.
"When they invited us to be their Jubilee mission partner, we had no idea what this would mean for Children’s Place," Ford said in an email. "The energy and joy in the room that night at the Jubilee dinner and during the whole campaign was contagious. My heart is full. I am blown away by their generosity.”
Children's Place Community Outreach Director Lauren Molony said the donation will go toward paying off the mortgage of their current building, the loan on a bus for transporting the kids, and the remaining line of credit for operations.
Jubilee is a celebration from the Old Testament that generally marks 50 years and paying off debts. First Presbyterian wanted to do something special for its Jubilee celebration.
"It just took off," Kelley said. "People got so excited about celebrating our Jubilee that we did a big 50-day celebration. One of the components was finding a mission partner."
The original goal of $67,000 was met quickly, especially after one donor, who chose to remain anonymous, personally donated $17,000 toward the goal.
"The money just kept coming in," Kelley said. "The exciting thing is, it wasn't just a few people donating large amounts. It wasn't really planned. This just energized our congregation and got them more excited about mission work."
Although the fundraiser officially ended, donations are still coming in for Children's Place and have surpassed $114,000 with potentially more to come.