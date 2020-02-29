South Carolinians on Saturday hit polling places statewide for the Democratic presidential primary, widely recognized as the first in the South.

Eight Democrats – former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren – are in the race for the White House.

Bloomberg, though, was not on the ballot Saturday in South Carolina; the late-joining billionaire is focusing on states in Super Tuesday contests and beyond.

The Aiken Standard spoke to Aiken County voters throughout the day, asking who they supported, why, and what influenced their vote. The following represents a selection of those people and answers:

Wendy Hinton

Wendy Hinton of Aiken has been voting for about five decades.

She's a longtime fan of Biden.

It comes as no surprise, then, who she was voting for Saturday morning: "You know I'm going Biden," she said before hitting the voting booth at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center along Whiskey Road.

"He seems to know what he's talking about."

Hinton said she's been watching the news. And she wouldn't be supporting Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist.

Cherie Hewitt

Cherie Hewitt went to Warrenville First Baptist Church Saturday morning. There, she voted for Sanders.

Her priority is to get President Donald Trump out of the White House – and Sanders can do that, especially with his ability to rally the youth vote, she explained.

Hewitt feels like the odd woman out in her area, as "everyone's Trump," she said, referring to the president's fervent support.

Come the general election, in November, there will be a lot of Trump signs and flags and paraphernalia, she said.

John Page

John Page, an Aiken resident, voted for Biden on Saturday morning at Aiken High School.

The former vice president's relationship with former President Barack Obama, America's first black president, is key, he said.

Biden has a lot of support among African Americans here, he explained.

Page was considering Sanders, but he worried his ideas are "too big" to pass the Washington, D.C., wringer.

Younger people are supporting Sanders, Page continued, while older people are supporting Biden.

Tony Back

Tony Back cast his vote for Warren at the Burnettown Municipal Building, where a stream of voters filed in and out Saturday morning.

Back, an experienced voter, likes the Massachusetts senator's approach to social issues and her general direction. He likes other Democratic candidates, too, but some of them are proposing too lofty – inexecutable – plans, he said. Radical isn't the right word, though.

The Warrenville man isn't concerned with Warren's flagging performance in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Steve and Ann Schnitzer

Steve and Ann Schnitzer voted for Biden on Saturday.

They cast their respective ballots at the First Baptist Church in Montmorenci.

Steve Schnitzer described himself as a "big" fan of former President Barack Obama; he also said Biden has the experience needed to be president.

Ann Schnitzer said Biden is a man of character. He's the candidate that can unify the Democratic party in the face of Trump, she said.