At around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the first Hometown Heroes banners started going up in downtown Aiken at the intersection of Laurens Street and Richland Avenue.
Then David Turno and his two-man crew of Tim Coyle and Carl Gunter headed to the intersection of Laurens and Park Avenue to continue their work.
There were 22 banners in all, and the men traveled to the intersection of Richland and York Street before completing their task.
“It’s a good morning, and this is a great idea,” said Turno, who works as the supervisor for the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s Support Services Division after retiring as a police captain.
The Hometown Heroes project is a new initiative designed to recognize military veterans and active duty service members with local ties.
On each of the banners’ two sides, there is a photo of a person in uniform along with the branch of the military in which he or she served and the war or conflict in which he or she was involved.
One banner features one of Turno’s brothers, Danny, and their father, Donald.
Danny was a U.S. Army medic during the Cold War. Don, who died in 2017 at the age of 90, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was on the USS Amsterdam, a Cleveland-class light cruiser that was based in the Pacific Ocean.
“He was one of those young kids who went and enlisted, and he was very proud to have served,” David Turno said. “He enjoyed participating in veteran types of things. He always came downtown to sit and watch the Memorial Day parade.”
Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco and Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt showed up at the Laurens/Richland intersection to watch the first banners being hung.
The veterans on them included Barranco’s father-in-law, Stanley Bryant, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War era.
“This is a good way to honor those who have given so much for our country,” Barranco said.
Hunt echoed that sentiment and pointed out one banner that featured the late Owen Osbon, who was an uncle of Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon.
The Aiken County Veterans Council is spearheading the Hometown Heroes project, which was launched earlier this year.
“This is such a joy,” said Linda Caldwell, chair of the committee that is in charge of Hometown Heroes. “It really is a dream come true.”
Caldwell and her husband, Brent, arrived at the Laurens/Richland intersection with coffee and doughnuts for David Turno and his colleagues to express their appreciation.
During the Vietnam War, Linda was a captain in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. Brent was an aircraft maintenance officer in the U.S. Air Force.
Linda’s photo, which was taken in 1968, is on one of the banners, and Brent’s is on the other side.
“We look like babies,” Linda said. “We didn’t know each other when we were in Vietnam. We met after we came back.”
The Hometown Heroes banners will remain in place until after Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.
“They will go back up again in the middle of next May, and they will stay up through the Fourth of July,” Linda said.
There also are 15 banners that are scheduled to be put up soon in North Augusta.
“This is the first wave, and we’re hoping that when people see them, the enthusiasm for them will spread,” Linda said.
Eventually, the Veterans Council would like to see other municipalities and communities in Aiken County have their own Hometown Heroes banners.
“This is an ongoing process,” Linda said.
The cost for one side of a banner is $75. A family with two veterans or active duty service members can purchase both sides for $150.
For more information, visit aikencountyveterans.org and click “Hometown Heroes” on the home page’s menu.