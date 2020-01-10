The First Friday Means Business conference illustrated to local businesses how to create better personal and business strategies Friday morning.
Guest speaker Ray Popham, CEO of The MoreMentum Company, challenged guests to focus on personal goals and development that can assist them with becoming the "(person) they need to be."
The conference was attended by dozens of businesses throughout Aiken, including several city officials.
Through his speech, Popham said the most important thing for people to focus on to become ones best self is to ask themselves why they are doing what they do and how it will benefit them in the long run.
"I challenge you to choose the areas you're going to set priorities in," Popham said. "What is it are you going to do and what are your priorities for wellness?"
Popham offered strategies to help guests with their goals, including nurturing relationships that encourage growth, doing things that spark creativity and investing in "fresh oil" that keeps the flames of passion burning.
"Passion is what fuels us," Popham said. "It's the light that's behind what we do, but most importantly it's the spark that jumps off of us onto others."
This passion, Popham said, can help people find and focus on their purpose in life. It can also assist them with caring about oneself and keeping the metaphoric flame from growing weak or going out altogether.
"Every day, people are going to be taking a little bit more of that fire from you," Popham said. "It's important to find value because it's important that if you light someone else's 'candle,' it doesn't take away from yours."