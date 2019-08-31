The first ever CSRA Gospel Music Heritage Awards is headed to the Aiken area next month to recognize those associated with the CSRA for contributions to gospel music.
The event will be held at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center and is being held by WAAW Shout 94.7 FM with LB Productions LLC and USC Aiken's Office of External Programs, Continuing Education and Conferences.
"The CSRA GMHA will be one of the most phenomenal events to hit our area," said Donna Moore Wesby, general manager of Shout 94.7 FM, in a press release.
"The format will be similar to the BET Awards or the Grammy Awards, so people will look forward to what will be an annual event. Anyone who loves gospel music or desires to fellowship with other believers of Jesus Christ is welcome to attend," she said.
The event will honor those from or living in the CSRA who have contributed to the advancement or sustainability of gospel music, the release says.
Awards will be presented in twelve categories, including a national Trailblazer award to be presented to gospel singer-songwriter Pastor John P. Kee.
Kee will perform along with artist Bryan Popin and other local favorites. A VIP dinner will be held from 6-7 p.m., with tickets at $100 per ticket. General admission tickets for the awards ceremony only range from $35-$75.
Tickets can purchased at the USC Aiken box office by calling 803-641-3715 or online at shout957.com.
George Sink, P.A. Injury Lawyers, is the presenting sponsor.
Other sponsors include CDR Productions, LLC.; Kevin's Events and Florals; McDonald's owned by Tom and Pam Powers; Wesby's Products & Services (creator of Don's Seasoning Delight), Premier Medical & MedAesthetics; and Pastor Billy Smith.