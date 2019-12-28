114Aiken State Park will be among the state parks across South Carolina participating in the First Day Hike on Jan. 1.
First Day Hike is a statewide initiative to get people outdoors and exploring South Carolina's state parks. The hikes feature guided tours led by park rangers.
On New Year's Day at 10 a.m. visitors to Aiken State Park can participate in a guided hike along the Jungle Trail. Park rangers will provide information about nature and the Aiken State Park's history. This hike is free with admission, which is $2 per adult and free for children 15 and under.
“New Year’s Day has always been a time to reflect and recharge,” said Paul McCormack, director of the South Carolina State Park Service, in a press release. “In state parks, we’re offering a unique platform to do just that, in some of the most beautiful settings the state has to offer.”
On New Year's Day 25 state parks will be participating in the First Day Hike.
It is recommended that participants bring binoculars, water and insect repellent. Cameras are allowed. Appropriate clothing for hiking should be worn.
Aiken State Park is located at 1145 State Park Road, Windsor.
For more info about the First Day Hike, visit southcarolinaparks.com/aiken or call Aiken State Park at 803-649-2857.