A fire Wednesday destroyed two mobile homes in the Bath-Clearwater area, at least one of which someone was living in, officials and neighbors said.
Two mobile homes at 143 Paul Weston Drive were engulfed in flames that afternoon. The fire at one point spread to a nearby wooded area.
No one was injured, according to Midland Valley Fire Department Assistant Chief Clay Chipley. The fire was largely under control by 2:30 p.m.
Chipley said it appeared no one was home when the fire started.
It is not immediately clear what caused the fire.
A loud "boom" was reported over the scanner, but Chipley said that could have been any number of things — a window shattering or a wall buckling, for example.
A slew of agencies responded to the structure fire call. Langley, Belvedere, Midland Valley and Beech Island fire crews were on scene, as were Burnettown police and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
