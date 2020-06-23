A double-wide trailer in Aiken County, in the Center fire district, was reduced to ash and rubble following a structure fire Tuesday afternoon.
The emergency call came in at 5:32 p.m., and fire crews arrived to find a structure in the 200 block of Elk Drive fully involved. Around 6 p.m., a home located at the dead end, off Old Camp Long Road, continued to smolder as several first responders arrived.
No injuries were reported and the home had not recently been occupied, a fireman on the scene said. The responders were reportedly hampered by having to approach the scene on a one-lane dirt road, which meant that only one water truck could be used at a time, while another was making a run to fetch more water from a hydrant on US 1.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Agencies on scene included Center (the primary responder), Couchton, Sage Mill and Eureka fire departments.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.