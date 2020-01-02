Amid a downpour, firefighters battled a house fire along Merriweather Drive in Aiken County on Thursday afternoon.
The fire destroyed the home between Williams Drive and Duncan Road. No one was hurt, according to Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt, who was on scene and helped direct the response.
It's not immediately clear what caused the fire. It is also unclear if anyone was home when the fire started, the sheriff said.
The original call — a structure fire with flames showing outside of the house — came across the emergency scanner around 2:15 p.m.
The Midland Valley, Beech Island, Langley and Belvedere fire departments responded to the scene.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety and utility crews showed up as well.