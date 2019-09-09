A fire late Monday afternoon left a home in Graniteville damaged and forced first responders to completely shut down Ascauga Lake Road for some time.
The fire broke out at a home along Snapdragon Lane, an unpaved offshoot of the well-traveled road. The siding on the home was burned and warped. Further damage was not visible from the road.
No one was injured in the fire, officials on the scene said. The same officials said the fire likely started when no one was home.
The cause of the fire is not immediately known.
Ascauga Lake Road – cutting through Graniteville – was closed for about an hour. It was reopened around 4:20 p.m.
Langley, Sage Mill, GVW, Merriwether and Aiken County crews responded to the fire.