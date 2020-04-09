Fire crews responded to a trailer that caught on fire Thursday afternoon in North Augusta.
At approximately 4 p.m., police scanner traffic reported a structure fire in the area of Richland Road and Old Sudlow Lake Road in North Augusta.
"Two residents were inside the trailer when the fire occurred," Midland Valley Fire Chief Sean Johnson said.
"No injuries," Johnson said. "They were just lucky to be able to get out the back door."
Several fire trucks and other first responders are responding to a structure fire off Richland Road in North Augusta. @aikenstandard pic.twitter.com/CUIG4ek9bA— 😷📰 Matthew Enfinger📰😷 (@matt_enfinger) April 9, 2020
First responders from Midland Valley, Langley, North Augusta and Beech Island arrived on the scene to provide manpower and water to douse the fire.
Crews remained on the scene to continue to soak the smoldering home.
The fire appeared to have started outside the trailer, Johnson said. However, cause for the fire has not been determined as of Thursday at 5:25 p.m.