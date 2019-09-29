Fire crews battled a massive barn blaze in Aiken Sunday afternoon.
The fire at 2052 Banks Mill Road S.E. razed the decades-old barn, which was mere yards from a home. The trees and grass surrounding the barn were torched.
No one was hurt, according to Aiken Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco, who was on scene. Horses there were rescued and are safe, according to various accounts from people at the property when the fire started.
What sparked the inferno is not immediately clear.
The call for the fire went out around 2:30 p.m. The fire was under control about 30 minutes later. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
Banks Mill Road S.E. was not closed to traffic during the fire, though the area was heavily congested with all sorts of cars and trucks and emergency vehicles.
Public Safety and S.C. Highway Patrol were among the responding agencies.