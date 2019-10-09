Fire crews responded to a structure fire that destroyed a house off Collins Avenue in Aiken early Wednesday morning.
The house appeared to be abandoned, and no one was harmed in the fire, said Capt. Maryann Burgess with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Crews were not able to douse the fire upon arrival due to a downed power line, Burgess said.
A live power line detached from the house during the fire and energized the chain-link fence that surrounded the property.
"If anyone would have touched the fence, they would have been immediately killed," Burgess said. "Our crews couldn't get in there initially because of the downed power line."
Crews were able to proceed with dousing the fire after Dominion Energy turned off the live power line, Burgess said.
The cause of the fire is not immediately known and is under investigation.
The fire was reported by a passerby around 8:08 a.m., Burgess said.