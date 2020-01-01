GLOVERVILLE — A fire at an abandoned building at the corner of Augusta and Carline roads Wednesday is believed to have been intentionally set, and police are investigating the matter.
Langley and Midland Valley fire crews responded to the New Year's Day blaze, which was first described by a dispatcher as a brush fire.
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt, who surveyed the scene, explained a witness saw "a lady" set a box on fire at the building, likely leading to the larger fire, which torched the front of the structure, the second-floor porch and the roof.
The fire spread fast, one first responder said, but crews got things under control "pretty quick."
No one was hurt in the fire, according to several people on scene.