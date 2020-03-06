WARRENVILLE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday afternoon for a recently completed structure that local government officials believe will help attract major rowing events to Langley Pond Park.
“It’s is a big, exciting day for us,” said Mark van der Linden, director of the Aiken County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. “This building is going to make a big difference as far as recruiting large regattas to Aiken County. It’s instrumental in operations for rowing events, and it’s exactly what event organizers want.”
From 1997 until the discovery that the dam at Langley Pond was leaking in late in 2014, “about 60 to 70 regattas” took place at the park, said the Augusta Rowing Club’s Dr. George Fry, who was among the speakers during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Olympic-caliber athletes also trained at Langley Pond.
But all that stopped because the dam had to be repaired, retrofitted and strengthened in a project that began in 2018 and is nearly finished.
The USRowing Southeast Masters Regional Championships are scheduled for June at Langley Pond.
“We’ll have one rowing event this year, and then we’ll go with full schedule in 2021,” Van der Linden said.
There are 1,800 square feet of space in the Finish Line Tower, which has three floors, three observation decks and an elevator.
Built on pilings, the structure has a wood frame.
“During rowing events, the facility will be reserved for racing officials only,” Van der Linden said. “It’s supposed to be a quiet place for them to pay attention to the races and so the general public won’t be in there.”
He added that there are plans to build a viewing platform for spectators.
Johnson, Laschober & Associates LLC of Augusta designed the Finish Line Tower. The contractor for its construction was J.E. Stewart Builders Inc. of Aiken.
The cost of the project was $1,279,456.
Capital Project Sales Tax III and a South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism grant provided the money to pay for the Finish Line Tower.
Because of the new structure, “we are going to have a great opportunity to have rowing competitions here,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “Hopefully, we’ll be drawing not only local and national competitions but also competitions that are international. We believe this is going to be an extremely busy venue for rowing, and I think that is going to have a huge impact on our local economy.”
Van der Linden announced that the meeting area on the third floor of the Finish Line Tower has been named the Buckalew Room in honor of Jim Buckalew, a Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department employee.
Van der Linden said that Buckalew had helped establish Langley Pond as a rowing venue and also had played an important role in getting the Finish Line Tower designed and built to the specifications of rowing racing officials.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Finish Line Tower was held in early March of last year.
Langley Pond Park is at 113 Langley Dam Road.