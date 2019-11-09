A financial resources networking event geared toward Aiken small businesses is happening next week.
The S.C. Small Business Development Centers, a provider of business assistance to entrepreneurs and small-business owners, will host its second Business Financial Resources Networking Event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City of Aiken Municipal Building.
Event participants will include bankers, attorneys, CPAs, insurance professionals and wealth advisers, as well as a variety of government leaders, the Small Business Administration and stakeholders with a vested interest in the Aiken economy.
"This unique economic development initiative strengthens the business financial resources network in support of Aiken small businesses," according to a news release.
To ensure the event’s success, the Aiken area SBDC has partnered with key sponsors including the City of Aiken, the Economic Development Partnership and private sector companies Herlong & Doran Financial Group LLC, Apollon Wealth Management and SRP Federal Credit Union.
“Last year, this business financial resources event proved valuable to the City of Aiken," said Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh in the news release. "It enabled us to connect directly to the engine of our community, small business, and help referral sources better support their clients in doing business with the city.”
Former chief economist Dr. Jim Moor, of The Hartford, will kick off the event by providing an overview of the Aiken economy.
Modeled after an approach similar to “speed-dating,” the event requires participants to “get out of their comfort zones” and introduce themselves to other attendees with the aim of expanding their network resources and exposing them to new entrants or specialties in the marketplace.
"The SC SBDC plays a critical, much needed role in facilitating and building mutually beneficial business relationships in the Aiken community," said Kurt Mueller, Apollon Wealth adviser. "Their work is one of the driving forces behind economic development in Aiken County."