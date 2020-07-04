Filing for Nov. 3 General Election is underway for Aiken County Board of Education candidates and those seeking a number of other positions locally.
All paperwork must be submitted by noon on Wednesday, July 15.
Four of the nine seats on the Board of Education will be up for grabs – Districts 1, 4, 8 and 9.
District 1, which covers much of the Wagener area, currently is represented by Sandra Shealey.
District 4, represented by Board Chairman Keith Liner, covers much of the North Augusta area.
District 8, represented by Dr. John Bradley, and District 9, represented by Cam Nuessle, include parts of Aiken.
Shealey, Liner, Bradley and Nuessle all plan to seek re-election.
To qualify for the Nov. 3 General Election, Board of Education candidates each must submit a petition with a minimum of 50 signatures of registered voters from the district he or she is seeking to represent.
District 1 candidates must file petitions at the South Carolina Election Commission office in Columbia at 1122 Lady Street, 5th Floor, Suite 500.
District 4, 8 and 9 candidates must file petitions at the Aiken County Registration and Elections Commission office at 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, in Aiken.
The office is in the Aiken County Government Center.
Filing also is underway for an Aiken County Soil and Water Conservation Commission seat and positions with the Bath Water and Sewer District, Clearwater Water and Sewer District, Langley Water and Sewer District and College Acres Water and Sewer District.
Candidates for the Aiken Soil and Water Conservation Commission seat each must submit a petition with a minimum of 100 signatures of registered voters in Aiken County.
For the Water and Sewer District positions, each candidate must file a Statement of Intention of Candidacy (non-partisan form).
Paperwork for the Soil and Water Conservation Commission seat and the Water and Sewer District positions must be submitted at the Registration and Elections Commission office at the Government Center.
Incumbent Robert J. Green filed for the College Acres Water and Sewer District position July 1.