The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported fewer people were killed on state roadways during the New Year holiday than last year; however, one of those traffic-related deaths occurred in Aiken County.
Between Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, seven people died on S.C. highways, compared to 19 highway deaths during the same time period last year, according to a news release by the SCDPS.
"Of the seven people who have died in 2020, five had access to seat belts, and four were not wearing seat belts," according to the release.
The first reported fatal collision of 2020 in Aiken County happened Jan. 1. The accident along Interstate 20 westbound near mile marker 14 claimed the life of Leeanna M. Windnagle, 21, of Augusta.
Windnagle was a passenger in a 1997 Ford van when a blown tire caused the driver to lose control and veer off the highway, ultimately hitting a tree, said Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables following the collision.
The crash happened around 9:45 a.m., Ables said. Windnagle was wearing a seat belt.
Nine other passengers in the vehicle were sent to the hospital, one of them was in critical condition, Ables said.
Aiken County had not had a fatal collision during the New Year holiday break in the past three years, according to SCDPS reports.
These numbers are preliminary and are based on fatal collisions compiled by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 5.