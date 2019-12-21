Instead of decking the halls with boughs of holly Saturday, Sarah Bridges decorated her horse, Rocky, for the Aiken Hounds’ Christmas and Children’s Hunt.
Rocky had red and silver tinsel attached to his tail, and Bridges was getting ready to put a pair of reindeer antlers on his head.
Bridges’ riding helmet had tinsel on it, and she also was wearing a bright and bold holiday sweater that featured a llama.
Bridges had another horse, Tagg, with her that her friend, Chan Carman, was going to ride.
Silver and blue tinsel made Tagg’s tail sparkle.
“This is not our usual hunt attire,” Bridges said. “We are usually very formal, but this is a time to have fun and be a little bit silly. It’s like a tacky Christmas party on a horse.”
The participants in the Christmas and Children’s Hunt gathered at the Green Boundary Club before crossing Whiskey Road and then traveling down Berrie Road to get to Hitchcock Woods.
Aiken Department of Public Safety personnel helped out by stopping traffic.
During the drag hunt that followed, the foxhounds followed an artificially laid scent trail while horses and their riders pursued them through one of the nation’s largest urban forests.
Afterward, there was a hearty hunt breakfast at Green Boundary.
“The children do all the leading,” said Aiken Hounds Joint Master of Foxhounds Larry Byers. “They get to ride up front and take over the staff positions. They whip in (keep the pack of hounds together). This is their day.”
Byers, who rode his thoroughbred mare, Grace, wore a stock tie with holly leaves and berries printed on it, and he covered his riding helmet with a red and green elf hat.
“This is a way to get the Christmas season going in the hunting world,” he said. “It’s a good morning.”