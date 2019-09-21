Two foxhounds named Gainsay and Naugahyde attracted a lot of attention during the Festival of the Woods Family Day on Saturday in Hitchcock Woods.
Many of the children and adults who attended the event were eager to meet the two dogs and pet them.
With the black, brown and white animals to tell their story were Larry Byers and Wendy Gutfarb, who are two of the four joint masters of foxhounds for the Aiken Hounds.
The Aiken Hounds have been hunting in Hitchcock Woods for more than 100 years. The group’s foxhounds don’t chase foxes there. Instead, the dogs follow an artificially laid scent during what is called a drag hunt.
Hitchcock Woods, which is one of the nation’s largest urban forests, is a “great environment for the dogs,” Byers said. “They do what God made them to do, and that is to put their noses down and find a scent.”
A person dragging material soaked in a strong smelling substance lays the trail before the hunt begins.
When the foxhounds detect that scent, “they speak,” Byers said. “What we call speaking, you would call barking. That’s their way of telling each other that they have the scent and we should follow them.”
Byers and his fellow Aiken Hounds members ride horses during a hunt.
“That’s the only way we can keep up with the foxhounds because they are so fast,” Byers said. “They’re wonderful animals. When a foxhound’s nose goes down, his brain turns off, basically. It (the nose) becomes the primary controller of his body, which is attuned to running that scent.”
Gainsay and Naugahyde are retired from hunting, but they haven’t completely forgotten what that part of their lives was like.
Both perked up and excitedly tugged at their leashes when Byers blew a hunting horn and demonstrated how to crack a hunting whip.
“We love the hounds; we’re just dog lovers in general,” said Laura Wells, who came with her husband, Appie, and their four children – Evelyn, Henry, Luke and Lydia – to Family Day. “We’ve been to the Blessing of the Hounds (on Thanksgiving Day), but we’ve never really heard a lot of details about all the activities that go on in Hitchcock Woods. This was an opportunity to come out and enjoy the nice weather while learning more about what exactly happens in Hitchcock Woods.”
There were a variety of learning stations at the Show Grounds, where the Aiken Horse Show is held annually.
Family Day attendees could participate in a simulated archaeological dig and look at artifacts that have been found in Hitchcock Woods.
There also were presentations and displays about the effort to reintroduce red-cockaded woodpeckers in Hitchcock Woods, scientific research that involves tracking box turtles, prescribed burning and other topics.
“We’ve been interested in Hitchcock Woods since we moved here a little over a year ago from Mount Pleasant,” said Pat Dunlop after she and Joel Gissendanner spent some time with Byers, Gutfarb, Gainsay and Naugahyde. “We came out here on a hike last week, but we haven’t had an opportunity to do much in Hitchcock Woods. We really want to get familiar with it and learn more about it.”
A Festival of the Woods dinner, with keynote speaker Dwayne Estes of the Southeastern Grasslands Initiative, was held at the show grounds the evening prior to Family Day.
The Hitchcock Woods Foundation is responsible for the preservation and management of Hitchcock Woods, which covers more than 2,000 acres.
“We want people to know that this woodland is right here in Aiken near downtown,” said Foundation Administrator Joanne Gunnell of Family Day. “They should take advantage of it and enjoy it.”
Festival of the Woods celebrates the natural and cultural resources of Hitchcock Woods.