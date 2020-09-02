Aiken County's unemployed residents could be receiving some additional money soon.
On Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency notified the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce that the state was approved for lost wages assistance.
This assistance will provide $300 in addition to a claimants' weekly benefit amount. For each week an eligible claimant receives at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits, the lost wages assistance payment will add $300.
DEW is working to update the requirements of the new program into the MyBenefits portal on its website, which could take two to three weeks.
Additional information regarding eligibility and program guidelines will be available soon, according to a news release.
For more information or to check for updates, visit dew.sc.gov.