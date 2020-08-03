South Carolina and the federal government late last week asked a court to freeze an appeal made earlier by the state because the two parties are now engaged in promising settlement talks, tackling a range of disputes tied to the Savannah River Site.

If the negotiations are successful, the jointly filed July 30 request reads, the ultimate settlement would render moot South Carolina's case. A short suspension, the two argued, is in the "interests of efficiency" – for the plaintiff, defendant and the judicial system, in general.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had rendered no decision as of Monday evening, court records show.

The July update from the Palmetto State and the feds, namely the Energy and Justice departments, confirms earlier reporting by the Aiken Standard.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson on July 23 told the Aiken Standard the state's legal team and the Energy Department – which oversees the 310-square-mile Savannah River Site south of Aiken – had reached an agreement "in principle" and that finer details were being ironed out. Conversations in the last six weeks have been more productive than the previous six year's worth, said Wilson, a Republican interfacing with a Republican administration.

The settlement negotiations described in the July 30 court filing are at least the second round of such talks: In 2018 and 2019, South Carolina and the federal government engaged each other sans judge, but to no avail.

"We're just trying to get the numbers to work with the federal government and what they owe the state of South Carolina," the state attorney general said. "I am guardedly optimistic that we are going to get this thing settled, but I want to be extra guarded in managing expectations."

The Energy Department does not comment on pending litigation.

Among a raft of other nuclear-related litigation, South Carolina sued the Energy Department in January 2018, and by March demanded $200 million for plutonium inaction at the Savannah River Site. The millions sought comprise two years, 2016 and 2017, of fines charged to the DOE for failing to remove the dangerous material from SRS.

Metric tons of plutonium are kept at the site's K-Area, a repurposed reactor complex.

Federal law mandated beginning in 2016 that the Energy Department pay South Carolina $1 million for each day, up to 100 days per year, the department did not process plutonium at the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility or, more broadly, get 1 metric ton of it out of the state.

The National Nuclear Security Administration – a weapons- and nonproliferation-focused arm of the Energy Department – killed the controversial and cost-bloated MOX project in October 2018, slashing any hope of plutonium work there.

"We have been in discussions with the Department of Justice and the Department of Energy over the last several months to try to resolve the last six years of litigation," Wilson said last month, "and also try to find a way to get the plutonium removed going forward."

A federal judge last summer nixed South Carolina's $200 million case, ruling that the court system was not the correct avenue to pursue the plutonium payout. The fines, Federal Claims Judge Margaret M. Sweeney explained, could only be paid if lawmakers specifically appropriated money for them.

To little or no surprise, the state disagreed and a few days later appealed.

A trio of appellate judges on May 5 heard oral arguments, conducted remotely, via telephone, because of the novel coronavirus crisis. South Carolina's counsel, John William Roberts, likened the millions of dollars to unpaid rent: "They, the Department of Energy, decided to stay in the state of South Carolina, and the cost of that decision are the assistance payments." The federal government's counsel, Tara K. Hogan, strongly disagreed with the characterization.