A monumental agreement has been struck between South Carolina and the federal government, namely the U.S. Department of Energy, concluding a yearslong standoff and resolving expensive litigation over the long-term storage of plutonium at the Savannah River Site south of Aiken.

Terms of the deal include a DOE promise to remove from South Carolina 9.5 metric tons of plutonium by 2037, ahead of prior projections, and an upfront $600 million payment from the Trump administration — the single largest legal settlement in the Palmetto State's history.

Should the cache of plutonium not be removed by Jan. 1, 2037, fines against the Energy Department, among other things, will be reinstated.

A senior Energy Department official said the common ground found was "more satisfactory" than what was statutorily called for.

Metric tons of plutonium are kept at the Savannah River Site, about 80 miles southwest of Columbia, at a retrofitted reactor complex known as K-Area. Its keeping and handling there has been controversial. The material is toxic and radioactive and is a key component of nuclear weapons. It has also been used to fuel deep-space vessels.

The high-wire accord, months in the making and recently polished, was unveiled Monday morning at a Statehouse ceremony featuring S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and other elected officials.

"The Trump administration is committed to tackling our nation's toughest challenges where previous administrations have failed," Brouillette said, "including the removal and disposal of Cold War-era plutonium from the state of South Carolina."

He added: "This is a good day for South Carolina."

Wilson, a Republican who has openly and repeatedly sparred with the DOE, emphasized his and his team's "long-term commitment to preventing South Carolina from becoming a dumping ground for nuclear waste." It's a remark similar to one employed by opponents of Yucca Mountain in Nevada, and has often been applied locally by lawmakers like U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Exactly what will be done with the $600 million remittance is up to the General Assembly and the governor, Henry McMaster.

The state attorney general described the timing as opportune; the settlement money is a salve on revenues and a broader economy singed by the coronavirus crisis.

Track record

Both the consolidation of plutonium at the Savannah River Site and the underlying dispute from which Monday's historic settlement sprung predates Donald Trump's time in the White House and Brouillette's position atop the DOE.

But a lawsuit — now moot — spearheaded by Wilson a few years ago gets to the heart of the matter.

South Carolina in early 2018, when Brouillette was the deputy energy secretary, sued the federal government seeking $200 million. The sum comprised two years, 2016 and 2017, of fines charged to the Energy Department for failing to remove plutonium from the Savannah River Site in a timely fashion.

Federal law mandated beginning in 2016 that the DOE pay South Carolina $1 million for each day, up to 100 days per year, the department did not process the metal at the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility or get 1 metric ton of it out the state.

The National Nuclear Security Administration, the Energy Department's semiautonomous weapons-and-nonproliferation arm, axed the languid MOX project in October 2018 — ahead of its forecasted completion date, months after then-Energy Secretary Rick Perry moved to do so, and after a separate legal battle with South Carolina that, at one point, reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

The MOX project, past due and cost-bloated at the time of its protracted death, was a favorite of South Carolina politicians. Canceling the nuclear fuel venture, according to Graham, was a "shortsighted" and "colossal" mistake.

"Stopping a program that is 70 percent complete and replacing it with a new half-baked program that won't work is yet another example of what is wrong with Washington," Graham said in 2018, alluding to a cross-country plutonium disposition method known as dilute-and-dispose. Exactly how complete the MOX plant was remains unclear.

A federal judge last summer tossed the Palmetto State's $200 million case, a dismissal that followed a failed round of settlement negotiations and a monthslong hope things could be fixed sans judge.

"Congress could have appropriated money for economic and impact assistance, or it could have broadened the DOE's discretion to reprogram funds," Federal Claims Judge Margaret M. Sweeney wrote on Aug. 20, 2019. "But it did neither."

South Carolina's legal team disagreed with the take; an appeal was filed days later.

In oral arguments heard May 5 by a panel of judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the Palmetto State's counsel likened the outstanding fines to unpaid rent.

"When we use the term rent, it's more in an analogous way," John William Roberts said. "We're saying that Congress gave them a choice: You either can store the plutonium in South Carolina and make the payments, or you can remove it and you do not have to make the payments. And that's the choice."

The federal government's counsel, Tara K. Hogan, quickly pushed back on the characterization. A judge also probed the comparison.

Behind the scenes

The agreement publicized Monday corroborates what Wilson, the state attorney general, told the Aiken Standard in late July: That South Carolina and the federal government had reached a deal in principle, and that the finer deals were being ironed out.

"We're just trying to get the numbers to work with the federal government and what they owe the state of South Carolina," he said last month. "I am guardedly optimistic that we are going to get this thing settled, but I want to be extra guarded in managing expectations."

Both Wilson and Brouillette were personally involved in crafting the arrangement reached this summer, a senior Energy Department official said. The two committed to "find common ground that would be mutually beneficial to both parties," the official elaborated, "and I think having those two involved at the highest levels of their respective departments is really what greased the skids on this deal and made it happen."

Wilson in July described the energy secretary as a "great guy" able to recognize a win-win situation.

"We've had some of the most productive conversations with the federal government in the last six weeks than I've had in the last six years," Wilson said at the time. On Monday, he thanked Brouillette and other Trump administration executives for what had been accomplished.

"Our state did not waiver in demanding what is right and just for our people," he said.

This article will be updated.