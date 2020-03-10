A federal judge in South Carolina has dismissed a lawsuit levied against Centerra Group, in which a former employee accused the security company of racial discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination of his employment guarding the Savannah River Site.

Terry L. Wooten, a senior district judge, earlier this month accepted a recommendation from another judge, ruling in favor of Centerra Group and wrapping the case.

The former employee, Melvin Monroe Lambert, "shall take nothing of the defendant," Wooten's March 6 judgement states. In a separate order, Wooten wrote, "The facts do not show an unlawful motive was the basis for termination."

Lambert, an African American man older than 40, sued Centerra Group and his trade union in early 2018, alleging the former repeatedly mistreated him, culminating in his firing, and the latter failed to represent him and, further, conspired against him. (The union was mutually dismissed from the case in April 2019.)

"I believe management retaliates against workers who are unwilling to participate in unethical conduct," Lambert argued, later alleging Centerra failed to combat racism and fraud at the Savannah River Site.

Lambert also claimed the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission – charged with enforcing laws that make it illegal to discriminate against a job applicant or an employee – failed to investigate his charge of discrimination, which he filed in 2017.

Centerra roundly rejected Lambert's legal complaint, initially filed in local court, and requested the case be ended.

As a Centerra employee at the sprawling Savannah River Site, about 30 minutes south of Aiken, Lambert was tasked with monitoring vehicles coming and going, among other duties. Lambert was assigned to a "non-vital barricade" because of a previous infraction, court documents from 2019 state.

Lambert, in his own complaint, acknowledges he "was suspended for 30 days for asking a Caucasian woman for her number."