The Jackson Fire Department was recently able to purchase new equipment thanks to funds made possible through a federal grant awarded to the station in 2019.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant program awarded $211,902.85 to the station this past September, according to a news release.
Since 2001, the grant has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards, FEMA's website states.
To be considered for the grant, the station was required to compile several years worth of data which included response statistics and the station's budget, Jackson Fire Chief Jeremy Thorne said.
The station also was asked to submit three narratives detailing the need for equipment.
"It was about four months of research and statistics compiling in order to get everything ready to be submitted," Thorne said.
With the grant funds, the department placed 20 new self-contained breathing apparatuses into service.
Each device has its own integrated thermal imaging camera which allows firefighters to see in the dark and through smoke more effectively, efficiently extinguish fires and rescue victims trapped inside burning buildings.
The grant funds awarded by FEMA also assisted the department in purchasing two rapid intervention kits and a SCBA refill station.
The kits aid in the rescue of firefighters who may become trapped, injured or disoriented inside burning buildings.
The refill station allows firefighters to refill the breathing apparatuses in Jackson's own station instead of relying on neighboring stations to fill them, according to the release.
"All of the purchases made possible by receiving this grant will allow us to be more effective in accomplishing our mission and will benefit the fire department and the community we protect for years to come," Thorne said. "We would like to thank the town of Jackson and the surrounding community we serve for your continued and diligent support.