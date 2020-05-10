President Donald Trump earlier this month approved a disaster declaration for South Carolina as a result of the devastating mid-April storms and tornadoes, paving the way for residents of several counties to receive federal aid.

The declaration – sought by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who earlier announced a related state of emergency – covers Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties.

Federal assistance can include rental payments for temporary housing, grants for home repairs and the replacement of essential household items not covered by insurance, unemployment payments up to 26 weeks, loans for small businesses or agriculture, and crisis counseling, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

Residents can apply for federal help on disasterassistance.gov, via the FEMA app, or by calling 800-621-3362.

More than 20 tornadoes blitzed through the state last month, including an EF3 that punched through the Savannah River Site and Williston region, splintering trees and flattening buildings.

More than 900 homes statewide were damaged or destroyed. Nine people died.

The S.C. Forestry Commission on Wednesday estimated damage to the state's timber at more than $4 million. Among the hardest hit counties, the commission said, were Aiken and Orangeburg. Eight counties, the commission continued, accounted for 95% of timber losses.

"From a statewide perspective, $4 million in timber damage represents far less than one percent of the state's total timber value," State Forester Scott Phillips said in a statement. "But for those landowners who were adversely affected, the damage has a very real negative impact. So our focus right now is providing technical expertise to individual landowners and helping them access any federal financial assistance that will be available."

Landowners who suffered timber damage can apply for the Emergency Forest Restoration Program by calling 803-806-3820 or by using the commission's website, state.sc.us/forest/.