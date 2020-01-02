A new law in the U.S. has bumped the age to buy tobacco products up from 18 to 21, a move backed by President Donald Trump, powerful federal lawmakers as well as various health and advocacy groups.
The age change is sweeping, applying to cigars, cigarettes, their electronic alternatives and more. The measure was included in a major government funding package, which the president signed Dec. 20, amending the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
The FDA's website warns it is "now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product … to anyone under 21." The same warning states more information will be distributed as it becomes available.
The new minimum age had significant congressional support – including from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican.
"Kentucky continues to punch above its weight in Washington as I use my position as majority leader to advance Kentucky priorities," McConnell said, "such as my bipartisan bill with Sen. Tim Kaine, to stem the tide of early nicotine addiction among youth in Kentucky and across the nation."
Proponents of the change, such as the American Lung Association, say it will help save lives and significantly reduce youth access. And a number of states had already hiked the minimum age.
But there are skeptics.
"It is what it is," said John Boynton, the owner of Vapor Tek USA in Aiken. Boynton painted the age increase as "an answer from the Trump administration to deal with teens that are vaping" without running thousands of stores out of business.
"Do I feel like kids are still going to get them?" he said. "Yes."
In 2017, nearly 22% of South Carolina high-school-aged children reported using tobacco products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an agency that has a website dedicated to "extinguishing the tobacco epidemic" in the Palmetto State.
One in four 12th graders said they've vaped nicotine in the past month, according to a recent National Institutes of Health study. One in five 10th graders said the same.
"We are heartened to see the continuing decline in the use of many drugs, particularly non-medical use of prescription opioids; however, teens are clearly attracted to vaping products, which are often concentrated amounts of drugs disguised as electronic gadgets," said National Institute on Drug Abuse Director Dr. Nora Volkow in a prepared statement. "Their growing popularity threatens to undo years of progress protecting the health of adolescents in the U.S."
Daily cigarette use among 12th graders has fallen significantly since 2018, according to the study, and regular cigarette use among teens overall is continuing to decline.
More than 42,000 students from 396 schools participated in the survey, which has been conducted since 1975 and is funded by a government grant.