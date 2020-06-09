Incumbent Danny Feagin easily defeated challenger Don Turno on Tuesday in the Republican primary’s Aiken County Council District 3 race.
The winner received 64% of the vote.
“The very first thing I want to say is thank you to all the poll workers who came out today amongst this virus that we’re facing,” said Feagin, who spent the evening at the Aiken County Government Center waiting for the election returns to be reported. “And I want to thank all my supporters who put their confidence in me to serve them once again in District 3. I am honored. I’m very thankful that I can serve the people, and I’m going to do my very best to continue to serve to the best of my ability.”
District 3 includes the Graniteville area, where Feagin lives.
With all of Aiken County’s more than 80 precincts reporting, there were unofficially 1,848 votes for Feagin and 1,041 for Turno.
Feagin, who worked for the Kimberly-Clark Corp. prior to his recent retirement, is seeking his second term on County Council.
Turner is a manager at the Savannah River Site.
Incumbent Judith V. Warner beat challenger Thomas Baker in the Republican primary’s race for Aiken County register of mesne conveyance.
With all of Aiken County’s more than 80 precincts reporting, Warner received 63% of the vote.
There were 13,072 votes for Warner and 7,615 for Baker.
“I want to congratulate Mrs. Warner on her victory tonight and wish her well in the next four years,” said Baker, who was at the Government Center. “I want to thank all my supporters who came out to vote for me.”
In Aiken County, 19% of the 117,269 registered voters cast ballots.
Feagin and Warner will be on the ballot for November’s general election.
No Democrats filed to seek their positions, but voters will have the option to write in candidates.