Danny Feagin is seeking his second term as the Aiken County Councilman representing District 3.
That area includes Graniteville, where he lives.
“It’s an honor to serve the people,” said Feagin, who is a Republican. “I feel privileged to work for the people. I enjoy working for the people.”
“I like to deal with any kind of complaint and any kind of problem,” he continued. “I like to try to help people out and see if we can get things done to make life better for everybody. I’m just looking forward to serving the people again.”
Feagin filed Tuesday at the county’s Registration and Elections Office for the Nov. 3 general election.
The office is at the Aiken County Government Center in Aiken.
If reelected, Feagin said he would “continue to work to remove dilapidated and abandoned houses, to get bad dirt roads paved and to keep taxes low.”
According to scvotes.org, incumbent Aiken County Clerk of Court Robert J. Harte, who is an Aiken resident, also filed Tuesday. He is a Republican.
The deadline for filing for the November election is March 30 at noon.