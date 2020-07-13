Hundreds of St. Mary Help of Christians Church's parishioners and friends marked a milestone Sunday afternoon with Father William Frei – known until just a few days ago as Deacon William Frei – celebrating Mass for the first time.
The young priest, whose parents are Dr. Wayne T. Frei and Mary S. Frei, officiated at Mass for the first time Sunday and followed that up as the honoree at a reception on the church grounds, meeting parishioners and visitors and extending a blessing for those choosing to take part.
Frei's ordination was July 10 in Charleston at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. His interest in the priesthood, as reported in a biographical Aiken Standard story from April 11, dates back to his seventh grade year at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School.
"Ordination weekend was a beautiful experience," Frei said in a written message Monday. "I was humbled by the number of family and friends who were in attendance (whether in person or via livestream). I was also in awe of God’s own humility in choosing me to share in the priesthood of His Son, weak and unworthy as I am.
"The main two sentiments that I felt throughout the weekend, and still do today, were peace and joy," he added. "I am grateful for everyone’s support and prayers during my nine years of study toward the priesthood, and I humbly ask that their prayers continue – that I never spoil God’s work. They have my prayers, as well!"
He started his studies for the priesthood in 2011 after graduating from Aiken High School and headed to Texas to study philosophy and letters at the University of Dallas during his freshman and sophomore seminary years. His next step was to the Catholic University of America, in Washington, D.C., where he studied philosophy during his junior and senior years of college seminary.
"I would say there had to be about 20-plus priests in the Diocese of South Carolina in attendance – at least 20, if not more," said Richard Schreck, a Marine Corps veteran who was among dozens of people in line to speak with the new priest at the reception.
Among those on hand for Sunday's gathering was Aimee Hanna, who is the executive director of Aiken Senior Life Services. She recalled, "I think what's important is that his very first Mass was conducted at St. Mary Help of Christians, which is his family's parish."
The gathering, she said, represented "the culmination of nine years of education" for the new priest.
Frei, in a June 26 Catholic Miscellany article, noted, "How my nine years of study have flown by! Looking back at all the experiences I have had throughout my formation, I can confidently say that God never ceases laboring to love us, and that He is nearer to us than we can ever understand or feel in this life.”
Father Gregory Wilson, pastor at St. Mary's, noted that Frei is likely to be spending plenty of time in Columbia in the year ahead, helping at St. Joseph's Parish. Frei also has another year of seminary ahead, and the original plan was for him to be studying in Rome, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced some creativity to be exercised in terms of the educational process.
Sunday's gathering, Wilson noted, "ended up being a beautiful Mass – a nice celebration."