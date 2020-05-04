A woman is dead after a deadly shooting in Jackson on Monday afternoon.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of Kathwood and Old Jackson Highway to investigate a call for a shooting around 4:39 p.m., Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Sheriff's Office said.
A 911 caller reported that a male asked for help because his friend had been shot.
When responding deputies arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive white female in the driver seat of a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to her body, according to deputies.
When Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, they determined that the victim was deceased.
The witness told deputies that three black males shot at their vehicle when they pulled in the driveway of 1626 Old Jackson Highway.
The suspects drove away in a black in color sedan right after the shots were fired, Abdullah said.
One of the shooters was described as a black male with long dreadlocks while the other two were reported to have short hair.
Deputies are working to get more information on these shooting suspects.
Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and are beginning an investigation into this shooting incident.
The shooting was drug related, Abdullah said.
Further information will be released as this investigation continues and when appropriate, Abdullah said.
Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation or information on the shooting suspects, are asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or AndroidDevice.
Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information comes available.