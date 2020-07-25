One person is dead following a fatal car crash in Edgefield County on Saturday night.
At 8:15 p.m., the driver of a 2003 Toyota SUV ran off the right side of the road while traveling on U.S. Highway 378, approximately 8 miles east of McCormick, Trooper Joel Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.
The vehicle then struck a ditch, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene of the crash, Hovis said.
Highway Patrol did not identify the driver.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.