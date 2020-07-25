Police car (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

One person is dead following a fatal car crash in Edgefield County on Saturday night. 

At 8:15 p.m., the driver of a 2003 Toyota SUV ran off the right side of the road while traveling on U.S. Highway 378, approximately 8 miles east of McCormick, Trooper Joel Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported. 

The vehicle then struck a ditch, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. 

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene of the crash, Hovis said. 

Highway Patrol did not identify the driver. 

The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.  

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Subscribe here to support his content. 

