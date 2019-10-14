A fatal head-on collision in Burke County early Monday morning killed two Plant Vogtle workers. One of the workers was from Aiken.
At 3:58 a.m., Gregory Lewis Wingrove of Augusta and Johnny Lee Weintraub of Aiken collided on River Road, according to a Burke County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies said both were employed at Plant Vogtle. One was driving to work and the other was driving home, according to the release.
Wingrove was pronounced dead at the scene according to the release. Weintraub was responsive but later died at the hospital.
Deputies do not currently know the cause of the crash but continue to remind everyone that speeding, distracted driving and following too closely are generally the main contributing factors.