Need a new handbag? Want to donate to a great cause?
The Old Bags Bazaar, a new event that seeks to fund education for women in the Aiken area, will offer handbags for a good cause.
Old Bags Bazaar is organized by Philanthropic Education Organization Chapter P of Aiken. The chapter has been collecting gently-used name brand handbags for the sale which is scheduled for later this month. Bags will be priced from $3 to $25.
"I think it's unique and it's not been done before," said Kathy Kraeling, one of the event's organizers. "Our proceeds will support women in this area who will be looking for grants, loans or scholarship to further education."
PEO is an international, U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement, education and betterment of women.
Old Bags Bazaar will be held at the Aiken County Historical Museum from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
Beverly Wilson, another event organizer, said there will be "over 400" bags at the sale.
This event is open to the public. There is no admission fee to enter the museum.