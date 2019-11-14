Farm to Table is a bustling event that grows larger every year and serves as one of the biggest fundraisers for pancreatic cancer patients in Aiken County; however, the event – which packed Newberry Hall wall-to-wall on Wednesday night – had humble beginnings as a heartfelt promise made to a friend.
"We were both educators," said Marie Durrett about her late friend, Brenda Bodie. "Brenda asked me to please educate others about pancreatic cancer, and that's what we've been doing since 2009."
Durrett founded Brenda's Angels, a nonprofit that raises awareness about pancreatic cancer and supports its patients in Aiken County. She lost both her best friend (Bodie) and a cousin to the disease.
"I began to do some research, and one day Brenda and I talked about it," Durrett said. "Sadly, she only lived for nine months after her diagnosis, and I made a promise to her. It just resonated with me – her wish and what she wanted. We're also the only nonprofit within a 150-mile radius that supports pancreatic cancer awareness."
For some, Farm to Table is also a chance to honor Bodie's memory.
"It's been 10 years, but it still seems like it was yesterday," said John Bodie, Brenda's late husband.
John Bodie has seen Brenda's Angels – and the Farm to Table event – grow in the decade since its founding. He praised the volunteers' work and hopes the awareness they raise will educate people about the warning signs of pancreatic cancer.
"It's just unbelievable, seriously," he said. "All the work that they do to keep everything going is incredible."
Farm to Table fundraises for stipends for cancer patients and research by raffling prizes, selling dinner tickets, and showcasing a small holiday market of local vendors; the vendors then donate a portion of their sales to Brenda's Angels.
The food served during the event comes directly from local business and farms in Aiken County.
The event is also a chance to celebrate pancreatic cancer survivors in Aiken County. Fewer than 10% of patients will survive five years after diagnosis, but several were present on Wednesday night.
Donna Smith, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2011, is a survivor of nine years and was also a friend of Bodie.
"We're trying to get more awareness so people can give more money to research, so there can be a cure," Smith said. "And, hopefully, so people know when they have symptoms."
Stan Bryant, a veteran and five-year pancreatic cancer survivor, said this year's Farm to Table was "exceptional."
"It's not an easy cancer," Bryant said. "... It's a terrible disease, but it's great to be a survivor. So just pray for everybody."
For some people, seeing the survivors at Farm to Table is a symbol of hope that others might beat the disease.
J.C. and Angela Epting are brand new to Aiken. Despite being in the area about 72 hours, the couple wanted to attend Farm to Table in support of family.
"My brother is fighting pancreatic cancer," Angela Epting said. "We thought this was a wonderful cause."
Durrett said Brenda's Angels plans to continue the event next year.
"Brenda called all of us her angels when we began to do things for her," Durrett said. "We started off small, bringing meals to her when she began going through chemotherapy. We decorated her house for Christmas ... it's evolved into so much fun and bigger and better things that we're doing for pancreatic cancer awareness."
"I would hope that she's smiling and that she's saying 'Thank you to my angels,''" she continued. "I hope she continues to be with us through everything."