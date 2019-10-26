Pappy On the Rocks looked like he was headed to an easy victory for a while in the $30,000 Budweiser Holiday Cup on Saturday.
At one point during the 28th Aiken Fall Steeplechase’s richest race, the announcer, Frank Dwyer, declared: “Pappy On the Rocks is bounding along … he has built up a five-length lead.”
But Barry Foley, the jockey on Family Tree, wasn’t worried.
“He was going easy,” said Foley of his chestnut mount. “We were never out of second gear.”
When Foley asked Family Tree for more, the 4-year-old gelding rallied with enthusiasm late in the Holiday Cup while on the final turn and heading toward the last jump.
He passed the Pappy On the Rocks and then pulled away for a two-length victory.
Family Tree completed 2¼ miles in 4:22 4/5 at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
Fightinirishtabit finished second, and Pappy On the Rocks was third in the eight-horse field.
Family Tree was racing for the first time over jumps in the Holiday Cup. He previously had competed on the flat in England, Ireland and this country.
In his last outing prior to the Holiday Cup, Family Tree finished last of 10 horses in a 1 1/16-mile allowance/optional claiming race on grass at Laurel Park in Maryland on Oct. 3.
“He’s a very straightforward horse,” Foley said. “It was his first time over hurdles, so I had to give him a nice little education to start with. Then he just carried on. I thought he was probably a little bit better than them, the ones that were in the race.”
Irvin Naylor owns Family Tree, who is trained by Neil Morris.
Agent Rushour, owned by Aiken resident Elizabeth Carey’s Check Mark Stables, finished seventh in the Holiday Cup after grabbing the lead early and then dropping back to stalk the pace set by Pappy On the Rocks.
“He was running so well before he hit a jump, and he hit it pretty hard,” Carey said.
After that, Agent Rushour’s jockey, Kieran Norris, “just kind of let him relax,” Carey said. “He didn’t want to push him. It was disappointing because Kieran told me was jumping beautifully.”
The other three races on the Fall Steeplechase’s card also were over jumps and 2¼ miles in length.
Naylor’s Mighty Mark, ridden by Alain Cawley, captured the $15,000 Cathedral Aisle by 8½ lengths. Trained by Katherine Neilson, the 3-year-old gelding turned in a time of 4:19 4/5.
Timber Town Stable’s Lela’s Gift cruised to an 18½-length victory in the $20,000 Thomas Hitchcock while being ridden by Norris. Trained by Madison Meyers, the 5-year-old mare had a winning time of 4:31 4/5.
Morningstar Farm’s Diplodocus defeated Bite the Bit by a half-length in the $20,000 Juac Hollow. Ridden by McLane Hendricks and trained by the jockey’s father, Ricky Hendriks, Diplodocus turned in a time of 4:26 3/5.
A 6-year-old gelding, Diplodocus won the Budweiser Holiday Cup during last year’s Fall Steeplechase.
Ricky Hendriks received the Trainer of the Day award for the Fall Steeplechase’s 2019 edition. The point system for the honor was based on horses’ performances in the races. The runner-up in the Holiday Cup, Fightinirishtabit, is trained by Hendriks.